SHOVEL: Caterpillar introduces Cat 6030 hydraulic model

ILLINOIS – Caterpillar has launched the Cat 6030 hydraulic mining shovel, which is available in configurations that meet strict North American and European diesel emissions standards. The 6030 retains a 30-tonne payload capability and is powered by a pair of fuel-efficient Cat C27 engines. It also features Product Link Elite, which enables data communications for comprehensive machine health monitoring in the operations office using Cat MineStar Health.

To boost machine availability and utilization, major 6030 components are integrated into existing Caterpillar product support systems for reliable parts supply and efficient Cat dealer services. The 6030 is also first in the hydraulic shovel line to display the new Cat Modern Hex graphics.

As previous models, the 6030 is offered in backhoe and face shovel configurations. With a bucket payload of 30 tonnes, the shovel is a 3-pass match with the Cat 777 truck and a 5-pass match with the Cat 785 truck.

Emissions configurations for all regions

The 6030 meets the strictest diesel emissions standards when equipped with a diesel oxidation catalyst emissions control system. In this configuration, the C27 engines meet U.S. EPA tier 4 final and EU stage 5 emissions standards. The system does not use diesel exhaust fluid and delivers low operating costs. The 6030 produces gross power of 1209 kW when configured for the lowest emissions.

Otherwise, the 6030 is configured to meet China non-road stage 3 emissions standards, equivalent to U.S. EPA tier 2, producing gross power of 1141 kW.

In addition to the new diesel-powered 6030, Caterpillar offers the electrically powered 6030 face shovel.

