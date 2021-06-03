SHYFTinc expands line with Renix water technology

SHYFTinc a Sudbury, Ont.-based company, recently added Renix’s steady-state ion exchange technology, the RenixUIX to its offering as it expands its many product lines for the mining industry.

“Mining companies are invested in finding solutions to address risks from water, in terms of reducing the amount of water used in processes and in eliminating or reducing risks associated with high volume water storage. We witnessed RenixUIX capabilities in the field and knew it would be a good fit for the mining industry,” said Tyler Samson, president of SHYFTinc.

Renix, based in London, Ont., says RenixUIX is a leap forward when compared to traditional ion exchange systems. It relies on a unique approach to controlling the use of resin and flow of liquids allows to maximize the efficient use of the resin with steady-state operating conditions. That can cut 60% from the operating cost and over 90% water recovery are numbers.

RenixUIX offers uninterrupted use of iron exchange within a flow sheet. It can be configured to filter water to recovery metals or prepare water for reuse in the mine without pumping it to the surface or storage in tailings ponds. It also has application in reducing dewatering costs by converting groundwater to process water.

SHYFTinc has a proven and scalable process for evaluating the applicability of the RenixUIX to a variety of water management challenges – from metal recovery or salt reduction to enable water reuse, to water quality at tailings outputs. Samson said his company can quickly evaluate the requirements of the application, scale of the deployment and budget for an installation.

SHYFTinc can deliver a wide range of products and services that make mining more productive and more profitable. The addition of RenixUIX to its green products portfolio joins other proven technologies such as ADMMIT SmartModule, CLEIR-SaniCube, AQM air quality monitoring system, NRG1-ECO mine-wide energy management solution, and ESA approved electrical panels.

Go to www.SHYFTinc.com for more information.