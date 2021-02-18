SMT Scharf Canada expands into Mexico

SMT Scharf equipment. Credit: SMT Scharf via Linkedin

SMT Scharf Canada, a subsidiary of the SMT Scharf Group, has entered an exclusive distribution partnership with Parts Service Supply in Mexico. The Scharf Group views the mining industry in Mexico as an excellent fit for the group’s rubber-tired product line of machines due to the region’s mining methods, and remote nature of mines.

SMT Scharf Canada has selected Parts Service Supply to represent the full product line in Mexico in sales, parts support and service. Parts Service Supply, in conjunction with their two sister companies Cominsa and Prossessa, has been operating for more than 50 years and has developed a strong reputation for being a major player in the Mexican mining supply industry.

Founded on the principle of simplifying heavy equipment, the Scharf Group is committed to providing quality equipment that is both safe and simple to operate and service. The current product portfolio offers a fleet solution from utility vehicles, load and haul machines, through to drilling. SMT Scharf has a narrow-vein equipment line that has become a popular choice amongst Scharf’s current Mexican customers and the option of customization is frequently taken advantage of by those seeking machines specifically tailored to their mining operations for maximum efficiency.

“As a family business, we take great pride in our partners and SMT Scharf is the perfect fit for us to marry our comprehensive mine site support with the highest quality in underground mining equipment. With our technical support group and extensive infrastructure throughout Mexico, it is our mission to provide all customers with an unmatched speed to market supply chain and service response that will result in higher utilization rates of their underground production equipment,” Oscar De Los Santos, VP with Parts Service Supply, said in a release.

The SMT Scharf Group plans to continue to grow their diesel equipment line with all Latin American customers, all while simultaneously focusing on the development of a new battery electric technology that is emerging in 2021.

“We at SMT Scharf Canada pledge to continue building quality machines that are simple for our customers to service and operate, all while remaining at a competitive price point. In our partnership with Parts Service Supply, we believe we have chosen the right group to help us achieve these goals and to solidify our strong commitment to the Mexican mining industry. Parts Service Supply prides themselves in being one of Mexico’s top mining supply companies and is founded on the principles of safety, ethical business practices, quick support, and premium technical knowledge,” added Shannen Edwards, director of corporate development with SMT Scharf.

