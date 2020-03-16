SOFTWARE: AI-powered Prospector platform to facilitate mining investment

FLORIDA – The newly launched Prospector platform uses technology to increase access to information and capital for the mining industry.

Its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to streamline publicly available technical information.

Founded by Emily King, a geologist and entrepreneur, Prospector is the result of a development partnership between her consultancy, Global Venture, and Northern Light, a leader in machine-learning powered management platforms.

“The goal is to attract new sources of capital to the mining industry and to increase metal supply required for the renewable energy/electric vehicle economy of the future,” King said in a release. “We want Prospector’s AI to open the door to millennials investing in mining and optimize deal flow for traditional investors.”

Supported by machine learning, Prospector synthesizes public technical data into an organized and searchable interface to help investors find potential mineral assets. A key feature of the new platform is an automated search and analysis of technical information within NI 43-101 reports.

Prospector offers tiered membership access for retail and institutional investors with searches by investment criteria aimed at generating a deal flow of potential assets. The platform also allows its users to compare and contrast companies and mines.

“We can’t transition to a low-carbon, high-tech economy without mining the copper, gold and rare earths needed to make solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, wind turbines and electric cars,” King added. “We want to get millennials and tech and green energy investors to support the new economy by investing in the mines we need to make that new economy a reality.”

The Prospector platform will be open to the public in the second quarter, product demonstrations may be requested by emailing demo@prospectorportal.com.

For more information, visit www.ProspectorPortal.com.