SOFTWARE: Micromine launches free MFX viewer

AUSTRALIA – Micromine, a software provider for the exploration and mining sectors, has launched the Micromine Effects (MFX) viewer, which makes it easy to share complex design and visualization files.

Similar to a PDF reader, this free program allows anyone to view, share and interrogate Micromine output files without requiring access to a full software licence.

Built on the power of the Micromine’s Vizex, the company’s three-dimensional visualization suite, MFX allows users to attach any Micromine project and load a number of displays.

In a release, Micromine’s chief strategy product officer, Paul Hooykaas, said Micromine MFX was designed for collaboration and communication:

“It can be costly and time-consuming to explain plans to clients and other people in the business who may not have the same level of technical understanding. MFX allows you to show them. Sharing models is as easy as simply sharing your project with someone who can download MFX software for free, in seconds.”

Micromine Effects is also highly interactive: users can view pre-configured models with any number of display layers. They can control the appearance of these layers and toggle them on or off. Users may also see multiple views in different windows, apply filters to data displayed in a layer and generate high-resolution screenshots.

The interface offers a drag and drop functionality as well as interactive tools like zoom-to-selection and a measurement device.

Display options include transparency and interactive block model visibility, with flexible view management. Clipping planes can be defined, and the clipped section limits are highlighted in related views. Shadow sections allow users to see the next and prior sections together with the current section.

Micromine’s integrated and modular suite covers the entire mining process, from exploration and resource estimation through to mine design, planning and production control.

For more information about Micromine and to download MFX, visit www.Micromine.com.