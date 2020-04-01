SOFTWARE: Micromine offers free April access in response to COVID-19

CANADA – Micromine, a leader in the mining software space, is offering the mineral community free access this month to its general package, Micromine 2020 in response to any downtime from the COVID-19 pandemic. The exploration and mining solution has been used for more than three decades and features resource modeling and mine design capabilities.

Micromine’s bundle offering is through a secure online platform issuing ready-to-use node-locked licenses to your inbox within 24 to 48 hours. Micromine 2020 offers integrated tools for modelling, estimation, design, optimization and scheduling.

As part of Micromine’s commitment to ensuring that all its products and services will perform to high standards, during this downtime, its support and training will carry on virtually; more information on this is available from the company’s website.

For more details on how to access the mining bundles for free this month, please contact Micromine directly or visit www.Micromine.com.