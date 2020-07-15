SOFTWARE: Micromine releases Pitram update for better data insights

AUSTRALIA – Pitram 4.17, the latest release of Micromine’s fleet management and mine control solution, includes new functions to help users better understand and control their operations for improved performance.

“Pitram’s Materials Management and Shift Planner modules boast key functionality enhancements providing greater data insights and enabling better decision-making, while Pitram Mobile can now launch third-party applications. Security and access control has also been upgraded across the suite of intuitive tools,” Chris Higgins, Pitram product strategy manager, said in a release.

Pitram’s Material Management module also includes a new metadata feature, enabling geologists to better understand material flows. Users can now make notes against grades and stockpile survey records in real-time.

Real-time shift data and planning is also now available in Pitram Connect, Micromine’s mobile application that allows users to retrieve information about their assets, people, equipment, production and locations, without needing to be on-site.

“As Pitram Connect now integrates with Pitram’s Shift Planning module, mine planners, managers and shift bosses can make planning decisions from anywhere – whether they are at the face of the mine or off-site,” Higgins added. “By being able to access a schedule view of planned tasks and their progress, users can reallocate resources sooner and correct plan deviations as they happen, minimizing delays, improving utilization and increasing productivity.”

Pitram Mobile, a touchscreen tablet application installed in-cab on the mobile fleet, enables equipment operators to capture production data manually via the touchscreen or automatically by integrating with on-board systems.

Third-party tools for safety, communications or positioning that operators would like to use in their cabs can now operate seamlessly with Pitram Mobile.

Two-factor authentication can now be set-up in the Data Acquisition and Event Editor applications.

“With its extensive range of tools to record equipment, personnel and materials data, Pitram is at the centre of your mining eco-system,” Higgins concluded.

Pitram is the fleet management and mine control solution of choice for more than 58 mining operations across six continents; Pitram 4.17 will be available in July.

For more information, visit www.Micromine.com.