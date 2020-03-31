SOFTWARE: RPMGlobal expands mobile offering

AUSTRALIA – MinVu Shift Manager, RPMGlobal’s intra-shift software solution, has received a major overhaul with the launch of the MinVu Shift Manager app.

MinVu Shift Manager is a short-term planning and execution solution. The state-of-the-art tool is a unique, industry-built software solution that enables users to collaborate and communicate through a single, integrated plan to drive more effective on-shift decision support.

“Shift Manager is an integral component of the digital mine and a connected workforce so it made sense to make this web-based software available in the form of an app to enable planning and supervision form anywhere,” Richard Mathews, CEO of RPMGlobal, said in a release.

The new mobile interface merges MinVu and MinVu Shift Manager into one platform. With the app, different departments and personnel can view all of the equipment on site and its status. Users will be able to create Shift Manager tasks in the app and end-users can collaborate and share information seamlessly.

RPMGlobal’s mobile applications now extend across its suite of solutions which include scheduling, simulation, finance, maintenance, operations and design. They are all available for download from Android Google Play or Apple App Store.

The app for XECUTE — RPMGlobal’s short-term scheduling solution — was also recently upgraded: the latest release includes enhanced mobile functionality, supporting the real-time data feeds from fleet management systems.

“You will be able to see on the mobile device, not just what your plan is, but also how you’re progressing against that plan in real-time,” Mathews added. “With the app, mining personnel will be connected to vital information at all times.”

Regardless of the data source, RPMGlobal’s Enterprise Planning Framework is able to connect different systems and solutions.

“The industry is moving away from desktop applications where you don’t have that advanced level of communication or integration and it’s exciting being a leader in that space,” Mathews concluded.

RPMGlobal is a leader in the mining software solutions space and also provides advisory services and professional development.

For more information, visit www.RPMGlobal.com.