SOFTWARE: Seequent’s Target for ArcGIS Pro wins 2020 Esri Partner award

NEW ZEALAND – Seequent has received a 2020 Esri Partner Award, ‘Analytics to Insights’, for its Target for ArcGIS Pro tool, which enhances the integration of mining and exploration data. Esri provides geographic information system (GIS) mapping software and spatial data analytics for various sectors.

Target for ArcGIS Pro, introduced in November, is Esri-integrated and enables integration of subsurface drilling and borehole data into ArcGIS Pro, simplifying importing, viewing and analysis of drill hole and subsurface geological data within the software.

“We’re honoured to be recognized for our strong partnership with Esri and the value we have created for customers by focusing on improving workflows and interoperability,” Nick Fogarty, general manager of Mining and Minerals for Seequent, said in a release.

Alex Miller, president of Esri Canada, says Seequent was recognized with the award for “integrating mineral data from around the globe.”

According to Seequent, Target for ArcGIS Pro is now the industry standard for importing, viewing and analyzing geological data.

Sara Deschamps, Seequent’s product owner, and her team created the geological software extension that enables mining and mineral exploration customers to visualize their drillhole projects in ArcGIS Pro. “Our close working relationship with Esri meant we were able to deliver Target for ArcGIS Pro quickly and with even more flexibility and integration in the Esri environment – which is great news for customers who rely on our technologies.”

Target for ArcGIS Pro is available as a free and licensed version.

Seequent is a world leader in the development of geoscience analysis, modelling and collaborative technologies for understanding subsurface geoscience and engineering design solutions.

