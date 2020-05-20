South America Snapshot: Eight companies active in the region

South America’s prospective geology, established mining jurisdictions and well-developed infrastructure encourage companies to explore, develop and operate projects in the region. Below, we provide an overview of eight companies with precious and base metal assets on the continent.

Altamira Gold

Altamira Gold (TSXV: ALTA) holds over 3,000 sq. km of ground within 11 projects in the Alta Floresta–Juruena gold-copper belt in central Brazil.

The company’s core asset is its Cajueiro project, which has indicated resources of 5.7 million tonnes grading 1.02 grams gold per tonne for a total of 185,000 oz. gold (854,000 of these tonnes at 0.92 gram gold are within weathered oxide material). Additional inferred resources consist of 12.7 million tonnes grading 1.26 grams gold per tonne containing 515,000 gold ounces. This resource category hosts a further 1.7 million tonnes of oxides at 1.12 grams gold.

The resource inventory consists of nine deposits covering 3 sq. km of the 391-sq.-km project. Cajueiro features further soil anomalies that have not yet been drill tested. The company has also identified additional targets at its other properties.