Spey seeking lithium in Argentina with access to Ekosolve technology

Drilling at Incahuasi has reached lithium-bearing brines at shallow depths of 50 metres. Credit: Spey Resources.

Tech One Lithium, a subsidiary of Spey Resources, has entered into an agreement to have access to the Ekosolve lithium solvent exchange extraction process licenced to the University of Melbourne, Australia. The technology processes brines to produce lithium carbonate with extremely high grades and recovery.

The key advantage of the Ekosolve system is the elevated rate of lithium yield targeting 97% with 95% of the solvent being reclaimed.

Other systems such as adsorption may achieve 72% to 80% yield, fractional crystallization of 50% to70%, and ion exchange up to 90%. In adsorption and ion exchange systems, extra processes may be required to manage the magnesium and boron in the brines however this is not an issue with the Ekosolve process. Hence the capital expenditure and operating costs are expected to be substantially reduced. A significant benefit is that evaporation ponds are not required, providing a more eco-friendly solution.

Spey has begun exploring the Salar De Incahuasi Salta in Argentina. An intensive program of sampling, mapping, geophysics and drilling is planned for the remainder of this year. A National Instrument 43-101-compliant report is due to be released in the third quarter.

The company’s Incahuasi presentation is available on www.SpeyResources.ca.