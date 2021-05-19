Sprott, New Found Gold increase positions in Labrador Gold

Labrador Gold Corp. (TSXV: LAB) has closed a non-brokered private placement, raising $15 million from the sale of 16.7 million working capital units at a price of $0.90 each. A single unit consists of one common share and one-half share purchase warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable to acquire a common share at $1.05 until May 18, 2023.

The units were taken up one-third by New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG; OTC: NFGFF) and two-thirds by Eric Sprott.

Labrador Gold will use the finds primarily for its exploration at the Kingsway gold exploration project 18 km northwest of Gander, Nfld. The property was optioned last year. Of particular interest is the Big Vein auriferous quartz vein that has been traced over 400 metres. There are six visible gold occurrences on surface, and assays of them have ranged from 1.98 g/t to 1,065 g/t gold. A 20,000-metre drill program is currently in progress. Two zones of gold mineralization in quartz veining and sulphide mineralization have already been intercepted.

Visit the company’s website at www.LabradorGold.com.