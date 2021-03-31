SRK merges with Dynami Geoconsulting

Mining operations. Credit: SRK Consulting

SRK Consulting has announced a merger with Dynami Geoconsulting, a Colombian services provider specializing in geotechnical engineering, foundation design, mine waste management, and hydrology.

Dynami was established in 2015 by Felipe Forero and Diego Cobos to provide geotechnical design services for a small gold mine in Antioquia, Colombia. The company now employs 40 people and has worked on Colombian gold projects such as Buritica (held by Zijin Mining), Gramalote and Quebradona (AngloGold Ashanti), Miraflores (Metminco), Segovia (Gran Colombia Gold), and Marmato and Marmato Deeps (Aris Gold).

Since first joining forces on the Buritica project, SRK and Dynami have built a solid, ongoing working relationship. By combining businesses, they aim to strengthen SRK’s position as a key player in Latin American mine waste management while improving career opportunities for staff of both companies. Longer-term goals include better supporting the Colombian market by offering a wider range of the extensive services SRK currently provides to resource industries worldwide.

“One of SRK’s founders, Oskar Steffen, used to say that when evaluating opportunities, the company puts money behind people, rather than ideas,” Alejo Sfriso, regional coordinator of SRK’s practices in Latin America, said in a release. “Dynami’s merger with SRK is the most recent implementation of Oskar’s philosophy, with us incorporating a young, passionate, and inspired team into our broader SRK family.”

Given similarities between the two companies’ cultures, Sfriso, Forero, and Cobos anticipate a seamless consolidation and plan to develop SRK’s new Colombian practice.

SRK Consulting is an independent, international consulting practice that provides focused advice and solutions to clients, mainly in the earth and water resource industries. For mining projects, SRK offers services from exploration to mine closure, including feasibility studies, due diligence reviews, and production optimization.

For more information, visit www.SRK.com.