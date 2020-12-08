Canadian Mining Journal

On Dec. 2, during a virtual awards ceremony, Sudbury, Ont.-based SafeBox received the International Mineral Innovation Institute (IMII) Innovation Award for Best Safety Innovation Product. The award was presented on behalf of IMII and the Saskatchewan Mining Supply Chain Forum.

SafeBox is a safety-rated lockout system that mechanically isolates various energy sources from a single location. The system provides an innovative approach for a safer, more efficient and effective lockout and tagout process. SafeBox is made in Canada, with development supported by engineering consulting and automation systems provider Ionic Mechatronics.

“We at SafeBox and Ionic are excited to receive this award. As a new initiative, this is an incredible milestone and one that will motivate us to continue innovating in the mining industry and beyond. This is a great example of how something that seems simple on paper can not only increase production performance but spark a revolution in how we approach occupational safety,” Gabriel Janakaraj, business development manager with SafeBox, said in a release.

“It’s an honour to receive this award,” added Andre Dumais, president of Ionic Mechatronics. “We want to provide organizations with a safer and more efficient way to complete energy isolation procedures. Safety and innovation are at the core of SafeBox, and this award highlights that we are on the right track.”

For more information, visit www.IonicMechatronics.com or www.SafeBoxSystems.com.