SUPPLIERS: Arianne Phosphate uses RPMGlobal’s HAULSIM at Lac à Paul

QUEBEC – Arianne Phosphate is using RPMGlobal’s leading mining simulation product, HAULSIM, to optimize key haulage routes for the development of its Lac à Paul phosphate project in Quebec.

Using HAULSIM during the critical engineering study phase allows the company to evaluate several haulage scenarios and effectively link the Lac à Paul project in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region to port facilities 240 km away.

HAULSIM is a 4-D Discrete Event Simulation (DES) tool which enables the user to build a digital twin of any mining operation to evaluate different scenarios, fleet options, haulage routes, stockpile and dump placement and more.

The solution delivers an accurate representation of haulage operations within a mine site and provides capability to quantify the impact of changes. The model reflects the complex and dynamic nature of a mine site in its entirety, including the variability, interactions and dependencies that occur in these systems.

Using HAULSIM, Arianne was able to gather critical insights on the optimal operating conditions for the haulage routes within the Lac à Paul project.

By modelling, analyzing and enhancing different ‘what if’ scenarios for the ideal haulage network, the company now has confidence in its recommendation to invest capital in its mine to port haulage route with a clear view of predicted outcomes.

Importantly, Arianne Phosphate was able to take out the guess work and rely on calculated insights to assist in understanding the optimal haul routes.

“Partnering with a global leader in the development of leading mining and haulage systems enabled us to demonstrate the attractive returns that the Lac à Paul project is set to generate,” said Jean-Sébastien David, chief operating officer of Arianne Phosphate.

Sandeep Sandhu, RPMGlobal Americas general manager, added that “the positive outcomes HAULSIM generated for Arianne Phosphate were very satisfying.”

In operation, the Lac à Paul project will produce 3 million tonnes of phosphate concentrate per year, making it one of the world’s largest phosphate rock projects. Once development is complete, the project is set to consist of an open pit mine, a concentration plant and deep-water port facilities.

Arianne completed a feasibility study on the project and filed an environmental impact assessment in 2013; it received approval to develop it from the Quebec government in late 2015.

For more information, visit: www.rpmglobal.com or www.arianne-inc.com.