Symboticware, Schneider Electric sign partnership to deliver integrated solution

Symboticware, an industrial IoT and AI (internet-of-things and artificial intelligence) company, has signed a partnership agreement with Schneider Electric, a global leader in data consolidation and analytics for mobile and fixed assets.

While the natural resource industry has historically struggled with the implementation of effective predictive AI solutions, Symboticware and Schneider Electric aim to address this problem. The two companies will offer an integrated solution that combines Symboticware’s patented technologies, hardware solutions, and Operating System of Intelligence with Schneider Electric’s world-leading advanced analytics solutions and services.

The partnership and integrated solution are expected to improve machine and operator productivity and enhance safety for off-highway vehicles across the natural resource industries with asset performance management and advanced analytics.

“Our partnership with Schneider Electric will prove to be transformational for the resource industries. Our product and service offerings complement really well and this partnership is timely as we set out to transform the four million off-highway assets in the resource industries with our Operating System of Intelligence,” Ash Agarwal, CEO of Symboticware, said in a release. “Schneider Electric is a recognized leader in the industry for their advanced analytics and asset performance management solutions and we’re looking forward to bringing a collaborative disruption to the resource industries.”

“We are excited to partner with Symboticware and deliver our customers an integrated solution,” added David Willick, Schneider Electric’s VP and regional leader of mining metals and minerals for North America. “We’re a world-leading provider of advanced asset performance management solutions and we are confident that with this partnership, we will offer even more value to the resource industries.”

Symboticware provides an industrial IoT hardware and software platform to help customers unlock, collect and analyze valuable data from their industrial mobile and fixed assets to help improve business outcomes.

Schneider Electric is a global leader in data consolidation and analytics for mobile and fixed assets, and provides professional services that include consultancy, systems integration, deployment, maintenance, and managed services for resource productivity and safety.

