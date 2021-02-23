Talisker confirms vein continuity at Bralorne

Bralorne core. Credit: Talisker Resources

Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK) has released assay results for five holes completed as part of its 50,000-metre drill program at the past-producing Bralorne gold project in B.C. The results targeted both the near-surface Charlotte zone, where drilling confirmed near-surface gold mineralization, and high-grade veins directly below, which demonstrate ‘exceptional’ structural continuity.

Drill highlights from the Charlotte zone include 10.2 metres of 1.26 g/t gold, within a 30.5-metre interval of 0.73 g/t gold starting at 326 metres; and 6 metres of 2.47 g/t gold from 313.9 metres. Notable intercepts from the high-grade veins include 0.7 metres of 51.5 g/t gold, within a 1.2-metre interval grading 29.79 g/t gold from 711.7 metres; and 2.2 metres of 7.14 g/t gold starting at 410.9 metres.

“Today’s results continue to demonstrate the potential for both near-surface bulk tonnage gold mineralization at the Charlotte Zone and the well-known high-grade gold mineralization located directly below,” Terry Harbort, president and CEO of Talisker, said in a release.

The results also suggest lower-grade halos around the high-grade material. The lower-grade Charlotte area has been traced over an area of 600 metres by 270 metres by 350 metres, with the mineralization starting as shallow as 34 metres downhole.

There are four rigs working at the site; the high-grade veins are the focus of Talisker’s 50,000-metre program. To date, the company has completed 8,200 metres of this campaign.

Three historic mines within the Bralorne complex produced 4.2 million gold oz. from an average recovered grade of 17.7 g/t gold before closing in 1971.

Talisker holds over 2,783.6 sq. km of mineral claims in southern B.C.

For more information, visit www.TaliskerResources.com.