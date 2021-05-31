Talisker drills three high grade veins at Bralorne

Results of resent Bralorne West block drilling, May 2021. Credit: Talisker Resources.

Talisker Resources (TSX: TSK; US-OTC: TSKFF) has intersected three high grade veins in the former Bralorne mine property in the Lillooet division of B.C. The find was made during the company’s ongoing 100,000-metre drill program from the Bralorne West block and the margin between the West and East blocks.

Four holes returned vein intercepts of over 20 g/t gold confirming the consistent high grade of Bralorne West. Hole SB-2021-012 returned 0.5 metre at 30.16 g/t, 1.1 metre of 8.21 g/t and 0.5 metre of 21.00 g/t.

Drilling also continues to define lower grade halos surrounding the high grade veins, resulting in widener overall intercepts. This is illustrated in hole 011 that returned 27.50 g/t gold over 0.5 m within a broader zone of 7.29 g/t over 2.45 metres.

Targeted high grade quartz veins continue to be intercepted at depth, a validation of its geological model and targeting methodology says the company.

With five rigs on site, Talisker plans to complete its initial resource definition program in 2021. Five rigs are currently on site.

More results from the current drill program are posted on www.TaliskerResources.com.