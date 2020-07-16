TECHNOLOGY: TE introduces hybrid and electric high voltage kits

NORTH CAROLINA – TE Connectivity, a company specializing in connectivity and sensors, is now offering a new purchase option for high voltage terminals and connectors – hybrid and electric mobility solutions kits, which contain all of the parts needed to create an assembly in one easy-to-order package.

These kits are available for several of the company’s connector systems and are suited for high-voltage, hybrid and electric mobility applications.

“To assist our customers and make ordering and assembly easy, we are now offering these kits for high voltage terminal and connectors,” Mike Brenner, TE product manager, said in a release. “The hybrid and electric mobility solutions kits offer design engineers all of TE’s reliable parts needed for assembly in one package so they don’t have to worry about missing any parts or have to hassle with any order quantities.”

The AMP+ HVA 280 low-medium current connectors and headers are designed for flexibility in various hybrid and electric vehicle device applications. The AMP+ HVA 630 low-medium current connectors and headers feature a CPA (connector position assurance). These AMP+ connectors and headers can be used in many electric vehicle (EV) device applications.

The connectors and headers in the AMP+ HVP 800 kit are also suitable for EV applications whereas the components in the AMP+ HVP 1100 kits are designed for flexibility in hybrid and electric vehicle applications.

Finally, TE’s AMP+ IPT shielded ring tongue allows an easy and flexible adaption of the internal power terminal to various applications.

