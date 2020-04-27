TELEMATICS: Earthwave introduces FleetWatcher app

INDIANA – Earthwave Technologies, a manufacturer of wireless telematics platforms for the heavy construction industry, has launched the App as a Device (AaaD) platform, which delivers tracking ability through a smart mobile device. Available for Android or Apple, FleetWatcher AaaD can serve as a FleetWatcher device and perform most of the tracking functionality of a permanent transponder. The ability to gather data through a smart phone equipped with the FleetWatcher AaaD program gives users more options for collecting the data used by the FleetWatcher Materials Management Solution (MMS) platform. The new app provides current FleetWatcher customers with driver and equipment assignment support as well as driver safety reporting.

“We are excited to release this new functionality. It’s just another ‘device’ in our tool chest that collects data utilized with our MMS,” Larry Baker, Earthwave president, said in a release. “We have developed this in answer to the requests of the market, but I believe the wholesale adoption of smartphone technology for the purpose of tracking trucks is a couple of years out. It works in some cases. Like any other technology, it will be an evolutionary process.”

Ideal for Android and Apple devices, FleetWatcher Driver is available from Play and App stores for download and installation.

Earthwave Technologies manufactures construction-specific wireless telematic products which provide visibility to all of the components used within the process.

For more information, visit www.EarthWaveTech.com.