The Northern Miner Podcast – Cloud offers ‘scalability and standardization’ ft Anthony Downs and Dean Gehring

This week’s episode features Vale’s Anthony Downs and Newmont’s Dean Gehring in conversation with Northern Miner senior report Carl A. Williams at the Global Mining Symposium. Anthony and Dean discuss the merits of the cloud, particularly across global mining operations, as well as common cybersecurity challenges.

Anthony Downs has joined Vale in September 2019 as Head of Digital Transformation. In this role. Anthony is well-known in the global mining industry for his broad technical and systems knowledge and track record of delivering innovative, robust and secure solutions to tough business problems.

Dean Gehring was promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer in June 2019 after joining Newmont as Regional Senior Vice President, South America in June 2017. He brings over 25 years of global operational experience, having lived in Canada, Indonesia, Peru and the U.S.

Listen at The Northern Miner.