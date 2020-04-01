The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 180: The story of Pretium’s Brucejack mine, ft Joe Ovsenek at PDAC

This episode features a keynote speech by Pretium Resources president and CEO Joe Ovsenek at the Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference in Toronto. Ovsenek discusses the history of the Brucejack mine from concept to production over more than 20 years. He also warns miners to beware of royalty deals at the early stage of mine development, and mentions how the company hopes to find another large-scale deposit on the property.

Continue at The Northern Miner.