The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 181: Mining in the age of the coronavirus, ft Kinross Gold

This episode features a fireside chat with senior executives from Kinross Gold, including president and CEO Paul Rollinson, Chief Financial Officer Andrea Freeborough, Chief Technology Officer Paul Tomory, Corporate Development, External Relations & Chief Legal Officer Geoffrey Gold, and Tom Elliott, Investor Relations & Corporate Development. The event was put on by the TD Securities Management Speaker Series, and was moderated by Greg Barnes, Equity Research.
Continue at The Northern Miner.
Have your say: