Canadian Mining Journal

News

The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 181: Mining in the age of the coronavirus, ft Kinross Gold

This episode features a fireside chat with senior executives from Kinross Gold, including president and CEO Paul Rollinson, Chief Financial Officer Andrea Freeborough, Chief Technology Officer Paul Tomory, Corporate Development, External Relations & Chief Legal Officer Geoffrey Gold, and Tom Elliott, Investor Relations & Corporate Development. The event was put on by the TD Securities Management Speaker Series, and was moderated by Greg Barnes, Equity Research.

Continue at The Northern Miner.

Print this page

Related Posts



Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*