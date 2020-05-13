The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 186: Newmont ‘well-positioned’ to weather economic storm

This episode features excerpts from Newmont’s May 5, 2020, conference call. Newmont president and CEO Tom Palmer discusses how the company is dealing with the coronavirus and its impact on mining operations. He also explains how the company’s “long-term value proposition remains unchanged,” with plans for further dividend increases and stock buybacks. Also, COO Rob Atkinson describes how the company is incorporating automation into its mining processes.

