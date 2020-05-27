The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 188: Golden Predator CEO Janet Lee-Sheriff on gold, community engagement and ESG

This episode features Golden Predator Mining CEO Janet Lee-Sheriff in conversation with Northern Miner group publisher Anthony Vaccaro at The Northern Miner Scotch Whisky Tasting event held on Zoom. Janet discusses the history of the Canadian Mint, gold supply, environmentally friendly ways of mining, and the importance of ESG and ongoing community engagement. She also discusses the latest company news for Golden Predator and its 3 Aces gold project in the Yukon.

Continue reading at www.NorthernMiner.com.