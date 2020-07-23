The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 196: Iamgold CEO Gord Stothart on his career, the coronavirus and security in West Africa, part 1

This week’s episode features the first of a two-part interview with Iamgold president and CEO Gord Stothart at the Canadian Mining Symposium, held on Zoom on June 16, 2020. Online editor Adrian Pocobelli asks Gord about the genesis of the name Iamgold, his career path, how the company is dealing with the coronavirus at its mine sites and security in West Africa.

Gordon Stothart joined Iamgold at the end of 2007 as COO, moving to the position of president & CEO on March 1st, 2020. Prior to Iamgold, Gord worked in the Noranda-Falconbridge-Xstrata organization for 21 years in a number of operational, project, business development and management roles, including spending nearly 10 years in South America on large copper operations. Mr. Stothart graduated from the University of British Columbia in 1987 with a Double Major in Mining and Mineral Process Engineering.