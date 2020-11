This week’s episode features an interview with Platinum Group Metals president and chief executive R. Michael Jones, who discusses the company’s large-scale Waterberg PGM project in South Africa. Michael also mentions the company’s newly developed technology patent using palladium in lithium-ion batteries and shares his views on the outlook for both platinum and palladium.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.