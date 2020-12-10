Canadian Mining Journal

This week’s episode features Association for Mineral Exploration president and CEO Kendra Johnston and SGDS Hive CEO and AME board member Andy Randell. Kendra and Andy discuss the upcoming AME Roundup conference from Jan. 18-22, 2021, which will take place virtually and focus on diversity and inclusion.

Kendra Johnston joined AME as president and CEO in June 2019 following several years of volunteer positions at AME including director, executive director, chair of the board, chair of the roundup committee and serving on numerous committees including the finance committee. Kendra is a professional geologist and mining executive with over 15 years of experience in various facets of the mineral exploration and mining industry primarily in B.C. and Yukon, and is a passionate industry advocate for responsible mineral exploration.

Andy Randell is a professional geologist living in Vancouver who is tailoring his career to bring change to the minerals exploration industry. Since 2014, he has established his consulting business, SGDS Hive, which takes on graduate geoscientists and mentors them through a variety of exploration projects to help engage and educate the next generation of geologists.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.

