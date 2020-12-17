Canadian Mining Journal

This week’s episode features an interview with Canadian Nuclear Association (CNA) president and CEO John Gorman, who discusses how nuclear power will play a key role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. John explains how the next generation of nuclear reactors, called small modular reactors (SMRs), will likely be used on mine sites and how Canada is playing a ‘first mover’ role in the global nuclear renaissance.

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.