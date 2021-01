This week’s episode features EY Canada’s Dean Braunsteiner, partner, assurance, and Eric Simmons, partner, assurance, who discuss the increasing importance of non-financial assurance reporting. Dean and Eric explain how ESG is becoming an increasing concern for investors and how mining companies can distinguish themselves with assurance audits.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.