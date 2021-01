This week’s episode features financier Robert Friedland’s keynote address at the opening ceremonies of AME Remote Roundup. Friedland discussed the state of the mining industry, including the search for new deposits to supply the green economy, the ‘revenge of the miners,’ the importance of ESG, new exploration techniques and a renewal in mine financing.

