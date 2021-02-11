The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 225: Wheaton Precious Metals CEO Randy Smallwood on how streamers can promote ESG initiatives

This week’s episode features a recording from AME Remote Roundup of Wheaton Precious Metals president & CEO Randy Smallwood, who discusses ESG initiatives and what role streamers can play to improve society. Randy discusses how sustainability is a core value for Wheaton Precious Metals and how the company is focused on a long-term perspective, not only for the projects it funds but for the surrounding community.
All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.
Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.
