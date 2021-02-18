The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 226: Low-grade nickel deposits in the battery electric age, ft Selby, Muinonen, Carson and Pedlar-Hobbs at CIM Sudbury

This week’s episode features CIM Sudbury’s special panel, Low-grade nickel deposits in the battery electric age, with Dumont Nickel president Johnna Muinonen, Canada Nickel CEO Mark Selby, ERM partner Roberta Pedlar-Hobbs, and Wes Carson, vice president, mining operations, at Wheaton Precious Metals. The discussion explored how Canadian low-grade nickel deposits could help provide much-needed supply for electric vehicle batteries. The panel was moderated by Northern Miner Podcast host Adrian Pocobelli.

Johnna Muinonen is the President – Dumont Nickel, Magneto Investments LP. Prior to moving over to Magneto with Waterton’s purchase of 100% of Dumont from Karora Resources in July 2020, she was President, Dumont Nickel for Karora (previously Royal Nickel Corporation).

Mark Selby was formerly President & CEO of RNC Minerals (Royal Nickel Corporation) where he led a team that successfully raised over $100 million and advanced the Dumont nickel-cobalt project from initial resource to a fully permitted, construction-ready project.

Roberta Pedlar-Hobbs is a Partner with ERM based in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada. She has 20 years of professional experience principally in the fields of sustainable mine planning, mine rehabilitation and closure, impact assessment, as well as tailings and waste rock management.

Wes Carson is the Vice President, Mining Operations for Wheaton Precious Metals, he joined the Wheaton team in 2017. With over 20 years’ experience in the mining industry, Wes has held a variety of leadership roles in operations, project development and engineering with both junior and major mining companies including multiple M&A integrations.

