This week’s episode features Rio Tinto’s conference call with new CEO Jakob Stausholm, who outlines his vision for the company after ‘a year of extremes’ in 2020. The call also includes Interim Chief Financial Officer Peter Cunningham, who gives an update on the fundamentals of the world’s second-largest miner.

This week’s Mining Minute features Micromine’s Derek Cooper, General Manager for North and South America.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.