The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 228: Juniors ‘on fire’, metals demand ‘eye-popping’, ft IBK Capital CEO Michael White at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features IBK Capital president and CEO Michael F. White in conversation with Northern Miner group publisher Anthony Vaccaro at the Global Mining Symposium online conference. Michael describes how the junior mining sector has made a complete turnaround following the Covid-19 pandemic, and notes how the lack of exploration in the past decade will result in growing demand and dwindling supply of industrial and precious metals.

This week’s Mining Minute features Sokoman Minerals president and CEO Timothy Froude, who discusses the company’s Moosehead project in Newfoundland.

Learn more about Sokoman Minerals here: https://sokomanmineralscorp.com/.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.