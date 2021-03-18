The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 230: Young Mining Professionals 2021 award winners ft. Global YMP chair Stephen Stewart

This week’s episode features Stephen Stewart, chair of Global YMP and YMP Scholarships, who discusses this year’s Young Mining Professionals award winners, Maggie Layman of Osisko Development and Matthew Fenton of privately held Magris Resources. The awards are named after two iconic entrepreneurs in the mining industry, Eira Thomas and the late Peter Munk. This year, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the awards will be presented during an online event on March 18 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (EDT).

To attend the 2021 YMP Awards, visit: www.youngminingprofessionals.com/awards

