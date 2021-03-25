The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 231: Uranium ‘well-positioned to take part in the clean energy movement,’ ft Global X research analyst Rohan Reddy

This week’s episode features Rohan Reddy, research analyst at Global X, a New York-based provider of global exchange-traded funds, including the Global X uranium ETF. In this wide-ranging interview, Reddy explains how uranium is positioned to be one of the best-performing commodities in the coming years, with the construction of nuclear reactors in China and India, as well as the improving perception of nuclear power and its environmental benefits.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.