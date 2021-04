This week’s episode features Catherine Gignac, corporate director at Cameco, and Margot Naudie, vice president at Marret Asset Management. The trailblazers panel session took place on Feb. 24, 2021, as part of The Northern Miner’s Global Mining Symposium. The panel discussed ways to make mine sites more inclusive and whether diversity quotas should be enacted at executive levels.

