The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 233: Industrial metals, China and the global economy, ft CHR Metals’ Huw Roberts at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features Huw Roberts, director at CHR Metals Limited, in conversation with Mining.com executive editor Frik Els at the Global Mining Symposium on Feb. 24, 2021. Huw discusses China’s economic development over the last twenty years and its impact on industrial metal prices. Huw also speculated on how the ‘low-carbon economy’ might fuel a new supercycle in commodities.

Also, Revival Gold president and CEO Hugh Agro is interviewed for this week’s Mining Minute. Hugh discusses the company’s wholly-owned Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho and the road ahead.

Learn more about Revival Gold at: https://revival-gold.com/

TSX.V – RVG | OTCQB – RVLGF

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.



Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.