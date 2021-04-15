The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 234: How to take advantage of the ESG opportunity, ft ERM’s Louise Pearce at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features Louise Pearce, Managing Partner, Mining (Global), at ERM, in conversation with Northern Miner editor-in-chief Trish Saywell at the Global Mining Symposium on Feb. 24, 2021. Pearce explains how the mining industry’s challenges in ESG can be turned into opportunities, particularly in regard to the handling of mine closures and tailings dams.

This week’s episode is sponsored by Revival Gold and the company’s Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho.

Learn more about Revival Gold at: https://revival-gold.com/

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.