This week’s episode features an in-depth interview with Bluestone Resources president and CEO Jack Lundin on the company’s Cerro Blanco project and its accompanying Mita geothermal project in Guatemala. Jack also discusses his previous role at Fruta del Norte and the transition to becoming president of Bluestone Resources in April.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

Listen to the entire episode at www.northernminer.com.