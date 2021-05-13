The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 238: ‘Increase the size of the pie’ — Barrick emphasizes shared revenue model with local communities

This week’s episode features Barrick Gold’s Q1 2021 conference call with president and CEO Mark Bristow, who discusses the company’s move towards sharing more revenue and employment opportunities with local communities. He also expands on the company’s strategy to focus on tier 1 and tier 2 mines, the increase in the dividend, and the efforts to be an industry leader on ESG.

All this and more with host Adrian Pocobelli.

To listen to the entire podcast on the Northern Miner website, click here.