This week’s episode features Cameco’s Q1 2021 conference call with president and CEO Tim Gitzel, who outlines the company’s strategy as well as macroeconomic conditions facing the uranium industry. Gitzel sees a ‘less certain’ uranium supply as global demand for nuclear power increases. He also lays claim that Cameco is ‘Canada’s first net zero mining company.’

All this and more with online editor and host Adrian Pocobelli.

