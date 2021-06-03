The Northern Miner Podcast: The mining industry ‘has never been healthier’, ft Gold Royalty’s David Garofalo at the Global Mining Symposium

This week’s episode features David Garofalo’s keynote presentation in conversation with Northern Miner reporter Henry Lazenby at the Global Mining Symposium on May 20, 2021. Garofalo discussed the important role that streamers play in the industry, as well as the strong balance sheets of mining companies, and the need for more exploration — ‘mine building is a lost art’.

Also, Revival Gold president and CEO Hugh Agro is interviewed for this week’s Mining Minute. Hugh discusses the company’s wholly owned Beartrack-Arnett gold project in Idaho and the benefits of artificial intelligence in exploration.

Listen at The Northern Miner.