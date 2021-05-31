Thesis, First Nations sign exploration deal for Ranch gold project

The Ranch gold project camp in B.C.’s Golden Horseshoe. Credit: Thesis Gold.

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) has signed an early stage exploration agreement with the Kwadacha, Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations. It covers the company’s 100%-owned Ranch gold project 300 km north of Smithers, in the Toodoggone region of B.C.

The agreement provides a framework to create a collaborative working environment based on open dialogue and transparent communications.

“Even though the relationship is at an early stage, we are encouraged by Thesis Gold’s willingness to work with Tsay Key Nay to advance our mutual interests,” Chief Pierre of the Tsay Keh Dene.

The property was explored in the 1980s when three small pits were dug, producing about 41,000 tonnes of high grade ore from the Bonanza, Thesis III and BV zones. The surrounding areas have not been systematically explored for gold and silver although several other zones have been drilled to less than 100 metres along a regional strike.

The Ranch project is located in B.C.’s Golden Horseshoe and straddles a key stratigraphic horizon between rocks of the Upper Triassic Stuhini Group and Lower Jurassic Toodoggone Formation.

