TOMRA launches TOMRA ACT user interface for work flow optimization

TOMRA ACT screenshot. Credit: TOMRA

TOMRA has launched TOMRA ACT, a new user interface which, together with a new image processing pipeline and additional process data for TOMRA Insight, allows for improvements in the overall sorting process for greater productivity and profitability.

Control without complexity

The new TOMRA ACT graphical user interface (UI) includes a fundamental change in the way customers interact with their machines, making it easy to control the work flow in the sorting process with intuitive touch gestures and actions on the screen.

TOMRA ACT provides sorting information and real-time process data at a glance through easy-to-understand graphics. With this clear information, the operator can better monitor the sorting process and make adjustments at any time. The quick feedback on machine performance and throughput enables operators to optimize the process, maximizing productivity and efficiency. With the new UI, the tasks of controlling the sorter are designed to feel intuitive and part of the production process.

“Throughout the development process of TOMRA ACT, we conducted many in-depth discussions with our customers to ensure we provided them with an interface that would improve the performance of their sorters, benefiting their business,” Ines Hartwig, TOMRA product manager, explained in a release. “We have been testing it with customers and the feedback has been very positive, in particular about the ease of use, also remotely, which facilitates controlling the process and adjusting settings. With the new interface, customers interact with their sorters in a much more intuitive way and they have better guidance on how to improve the overall handling of the sorters. As a result, they will be able to improve the productivity of their sorting plant and the profitability of their mining operation.”

TOMRA is introducing the new UI on all its current X-Ray transmission (XRT) sorters, and is planning to extend it to other machines in its offering at a later stage. Upgrade packages to update previous models of its XRT sorters will also become available.

Enhanced image processing: The heart of the sorter

The new image processing pipeline analyzes the data sent by the sorter’s sensors and cameras. This solution provides TOMRA with even more flexibility to adjust and customize the image calculations according to the application and the customer’s specific requirements to achieve the best possible sorting results.

Additional parameters for TOMRA Insight

The new enhanced image processing solution also collects detailed process data, such as information on particle size distribution of the feed and belt occupancy, which gives useful insights on feed tonnages, or data relating to the health of the sorter. All these statistics are fed to cloud-based TOMRA Insight. This enables customers to improve the overall sorting process further, taking fast action when changes occur in upstream equipment or in the material’s composition. They can better monitor and control their processes, the feed material and the sorted fractions, improving profitability.

The new enhanced image processing pipeline, and additional data fed to TOMRA Insight, are now introduced on TOMRA XRT sorters and will be extended to other products.

TOMRA Sorting Mining designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting technologies for the global mineral processing and mining industries.

For more information, visit www.TOMRA.com/Mining.