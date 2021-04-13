Tomra launches XRT Final Recovery solution for diamond recovery

Tomra COM XRT 300 sorter

Tomra Sorting Mining has launched the Tomra COM XRT 300/FR Final Recovery sorter, which delivers concentration factors of up to 1 million with limited stages and, according to the company, is the only solution on the market that guarantees diamond recovery of over 99%. The new sorter stands out due to its high sorting efficiencies, high diamond-by-weight concentrate, and its focus on diamond detection.

With this new product introduction, Tomra offers a complete diamond recovery ecosystem, from concentration to final recovery and the sort house that includes custom development with the end-user, installation and continued management of the asset and specialized support and training.

The Tomra COM XRT 300/FR is the latest step in Tomra’s long-term strategy for the diamond sector, aimed at providing its customers with a complete recovery solution.

“We always had this clear objective, but the technology just didn’t exist,” Geoffrey Madderson, diamond segment manager for Tomra Sorting Mining, said in a release. “We knew that to achieve our goal, we would need extremely advanced sensor technology. We have been working in-house on the development the new ultra-high resolution sensor more than 5 years, and now we are able to close the loop: the COM XRT 300 /FR is the last piece within our recovery process, covering the final recovery and sort house applications to produce an ultra-high diamond-by-weight concentrate.”

Tomra’s holistic approach and unique offering has earned a strong market trust in its XRT technology. As a result, the first three Tomra COM XRT 300/FR sorters produced have already been sold to customers who purchased the machines on the back of their excellent experience with previous Tomra sorters.

Proprietary ultra-high resolution sensor delivers ultra-high diamond-by-weight concentrate

Input material is evenly fed via a vibration feeder onto a conveyor belt. An electric X-ray tube creates a broad-band radiation, which penetrates the material and provides spectral absorption information. This is measured with an X-Ray camera using Duoline sensor technology, which focuses on a single, constant property of the material, density.

The advanced ultra-high resolution sensor information is processed and analyzed to provide a detailed “density image” of the material, allowing it to be separated into high- and low-density fractions. If diamonds are detected it commands the control unit to open the appropriate valves of the ejection module at the end of the conveyor belt. The detected diamonds are separated from the material flow by jets of compressed air. The sorted material is divided into two fractions in the separation chamber.

The tight tolerances and accurate alignment of the new ultra-high resolution sensor results in a high quality picture that ensures a clear discrimination between diamonds and low-density materials, down to 2 mm. The sorter features high speed valves with a fine nozzle pitch, which significantly reduces non-diamond material in the concentrate. The result is ultra-high diamond by weight concentrate with a guaranteed recovery of more than 99%.

High efficiency, better grade and security with fewer sorting stages

It is possible to replace multiple sorting stages with a single TOMRA COM XRT 300/FR sorter all the way down to hand sorting. In the final recovery application, the sorter targets the highest tonnage through the sorter that can be achieved with the highest recovery efficiency to minimize footprints and maximize grades.

It is also possible to replace hand sorting with a TOMRA COM XRT 300/FR. In the sort house application, the sorter targets the highest diamond-by-weight concentrate possible, removes the traditional bottlenecks around hand sorting efficiencies and eliminates the human error factor.

A unique offering: a complete partnered recovery ecosystem coupled with cloud computing

The Tomra COM XRT 300/FR sorter completes Tomra’s partnered diamond recovery ecosystem, which is unique in the market, offering a full recovery service from 2 mm to 100 mm that is coupled with the benefits of cloud computing. It includes consultation services during the development of the system and throughout the life cycle of the equipment, support running the sorters, and help with specialized services and training. Tomra has also leveraged digital technologies to provide effective support, through its Virtual Demonstration and Test Solution and features such as the Tomra Visual Assist Augmented Reality tool for remote assistance.

“With Tomra, the customer’s entire recovery system falls into one ecosystem,” adds Geoffrey Madderson. “This allows for better compatibility and interconnectivity between the different applications of the recovery process. It gives our customers the full benefit of using cloud computing through our Tomra Insight platform, which turns our sorters into connected machines. This enables customers to monitor and manage their recovery process in one easy-to-access place for both on-site and off-site management teams.”

A dedicated showroom to provide a first-hand experience of the new Final Recovery sorter

Tomra has set up a showroom dedicated to demonstrations of the Tomra COM XRT 300/FR sorter at its Test Center in Wedel (Hamburg), Germany. The facility will be open to interested customers able to visit in person from the beginning of May. Visitors will be able to see first-hand what recovery of over 99% looks like in the material coming out of the machine.

Later in the year, TOMRA also plans to offer virtual demonstrations.

Tomra Sorting Mining designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting technologies for the global mineral processing and mining industries.

For more details about the latest launch, visit https://tomradiamonds.com/website/com-xrt-300-fr/.