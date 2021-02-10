Tomra opens access to technical information on new diamond site

COM tertiary XRT sorter. Credit: Tomra

Tomra Sorting Mining has developed a new diamond microsite that offers access to comprehensive technical information and allows diamond producers to understand the possibilities offered by Tomra’s recovery solutions and how they would add value.

“We want to allow our potential clients and end-users better access to all of our technical information so that they can understand our solutions and best implement them,” Ryan Szabo, sales and project manager of diamonds at TOMRA Mining, said in a release.

According to Szabo, the diamond microsite includes detailed information and was developed based on questions customers would ask during meetings.

The site, available at www.TomraDiamonds.com, includes Tomra’s promise to diamond producers: “100% detection in the specified range, irrespective of luminescence profile or coating, and a guaranteed diamond recovery greater than 99%.”

Viewers can also see the stages of the process where Tomra sorters can add value: concentration with XRT (X-Ray transmission) sorters and pre-concentration with color and near-infrared (NIR) solutions – an industry-first solution for Final Recovery will also be available soon. This new solution will feature XRT recovery technology down to the size of a 2-mm rough diamond, delivering concentration factors up to 1 million with a much-reduced number of concentration stages.

In the ‘applications’ section of the microsite, a flowsheet shows where the different TOMRA machines fit in the recovery process and how they add value. “With these flowsheets we want to help our customers to navigate and understand where the equipment goes,” Szabo added. “We show the locations where the sorters fit within different types of operations. This will give the customers an understanding of how the process can be simplified and the number of stages that can be replaced by the TOMRA sorters.”

The product page provides detailed technical information – product sheets, general arrangement drawings and three-dimensional CAD drawings.

Details of Tomra’s Service Level Agreements are also on the site. Unique on the market, these plans offer tailored solutions to match client requirements and protect their investment. The Service section includes information about TOMRA Insight, the cloud-based solution that turns the customer’s sorters into connected devices and provides secure, real-time monitoring.

Customers considering the integration of Tomra’s solutions in their operation can also find information about existing installations. They can hear from diamond producers about their experience with Tomra and learn about the potential benefits in an interview with Geoffrey Madderson, diamond segment manager for Tomra Sorting Mining. They can also view photographs of remarkable diamond recoveries and existing installations such as the one at Karowe mine in Botswana, where record-breaking diamonds have been recovered with Tomra’s XRT technology.

TOMRA Sorting Mining designs and manufactures sensor-based sorting technologies for the global mineral processing and mining industries.