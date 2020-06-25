Top 10 Canadian-headquartered base metal and uranium explorers

The Northern Miner has compiled a list of the top 10, Canadian headquartered base metal and uranium juniors – with no production and which are not a royalty or streaming company. The ranking is based on market capitalization as of mid-June.

1. Ivanhoe Mines

US$3.4 billion market capitalization

For the fourth year in a year, Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN; US-OTC: IVPAF) retains its commanding position atop the top 10 list. However, the global economic slump has hit the company hard, with its market capitalization down some US$2 billion since the 2019 list was compiled.

The company continues to be focused on its three principal projects in southern Africa: developing new mines at the Kamoa-Kakula copper discovery in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Platreef platinum-palladium-nickel-copper-gold discovery in South Africa, and the extensive redevelopment and upgrading of the Kipushi zinc-copper-germanium-silver mine in the DRC.