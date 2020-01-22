Uranium companies have been awaiting a price recovery following the tragic Fukushima Daiichi nuclear reactor disaster in March 2011. Since early 2016 the spot uranium price has remained below US$30 per lb. of uranium oxide (U3O8). Many uranium producers have curtailed and shuttered operations, maintaining assets while awaiting a more profitable future. Some juniors have successfully developed impressive projects, poised to take advantage of a change in market conditions. The Northern Miner presents the top 10 large, high-grade uranium projects.

(Figures in tonnes and lbs. are rounded. Data source: The Northern Miner and Mining Intelligence.)

McArthur River

Owner: Cameco (70%), Orano (30%)

Proven and probable reserves: 2,572,500 tonnes @ 6.91% U3O8

Measured and indicated resources: 132,900 tonnes @ 2.65% U3O8

Inferred resources: 80,500 tonnes @ 2.25% U3O8

Contained U3O8: 183,100 tonnes (403,626,000 lbs.)

The McArthur River deposit is in northern Saskatchewan, 40 km west of the eastern margin of the Athabasca basin, a world-class district for uranium deposits.

